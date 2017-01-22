Trump’s Social Media Director Regularly Posts Fake News

“The man behind Donald Trump’s official presidential tweets is a former golf caddy who has repeatedly promoted fake news stories and conspiracy theories on social media,” the Independent reports.

“The official President of the United States (@POTUS) Twitter page was updated on Sunday to confirm the messages are being posted by Dan Scavino, Mr Trump’s ‘assistant’ and Director of Social Media… Scavino has shared articles from websites that claim 9/11 was an ‘inside job’, Michelle Obama is a man and Beyonce is funded by the CIA.”