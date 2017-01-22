Was Spicer Set Up?

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times suggests White House press secretary Sean Spicer may have been set up when he defended President Trump’s false crowd estimates last night:
Putting everything else aside, I’ve had a few people close to Trump administration suggest this may have been a trap for the press secretary.
He was not Trump’s first choice for press secretary, and was pushed by Priebus. And he may have walked himself into it.
