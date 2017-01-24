Press Secretary Drama Continues at White House

Mike Allen: “This West Wing is a tough neighborhood. Even after Sean Spicer’s successful get-back-on-the-horse presser yesterday, we were told that a top White House official was discussing his possible replacement. On Day 4! With 1,457 to go in this term.”

“The team was feeling better after the reboot briefing by Spicer… But inside, the finger-pointing and blame-casting continued. Unfortunately for Spicer, Trump is obsessed with his press secretary’s performance art. We hear that Trump hasn’t been impressed with how Spicer dresses, once asking an aide: ‘Doesn’t the guy own a dark suit.'”

“Spicer looked a lot sharper yesterday than he did on Saturday — in a dark, bankerly suit.”