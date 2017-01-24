Spicer Defends Trump Lie About Illegal Votes

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended President Trump “for continuing to claim that millions of people voted illegally in the November election, despite numerous fact-checks and other studies that have debunked the theory,” Politico reports.

Said Spicer: “The president does believe that, he has stated that before. I think he’s stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and he continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have presented to him.”

Huffington Post: “All of this creates a conundrum for the press. How are reporters supposed to cover someone who believes in demonstrable lies, least of all a president?”