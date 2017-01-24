Trump Lies on His Environmental Record

The Washington Post gives President Trump “four Pinocchios” for his claim in a meeting with business leaders that he had “received awards on the environment.”

“Media outlets and environmental groups have tried to find evidence of this claim since 2011 but have come up short. We could not readily find references to Trump’s environmental awards in news coverage over the past 10 years. We checked with the Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund, the Environmental Defense Fund and the Sierra Club, and none had any record of Trump’s environmental awards. In fact, environmentalists have criticized many of Trump’s projects.”