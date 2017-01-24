Trump Narrows Justice Search to Three

President Trump has narrowed his first Supreme Court nomination down to three finalists with Tenth Circuit judge Neil Gorsuch and Third Circuit judge Thomas Hardiman emerging as the frontrunners while Eleventh Circuit Judge Bill Pryor remains in the running but fading, Politico reports.

Trump will meet today with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to discuss his coming Supreme Court choice.