Trump Threatens to ‘Send In the Feds’ to Chicago

President Donald Trump tweeted that he would dispatch federal authorities to Chicago if they didn’t address violence in the city, Politico reports.

Said Trump: “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!”

According to Michael Calderone, Trump got his statistics from Fox News an hour earlier.