“So I am begging the president, share with us the information you have about this or please stop saying it. As a matter of fact, I’d like you do more than stop saying it, I’d like you to come forward and say, ‘Having looked at it, I am confident the election was fair and accurate and people who voted voted legally.’ ‘Cause if he doesn’t do that, this is going to undermine his ability to govern this country.”

— Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), quoted by The Hill.