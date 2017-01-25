Mexican President Considers Canceling Visit

New York Times: “With just a few strokes of the pen on Wednesday, the new American president signed an executive order to beef up the nation’s deportation force and start construction on a new wall between the nations. Adding to the perceived insult was the timing of the order: It came on the first day of talks between top Mexican officials and their counterparts in Washington, and just days before a meeting between the two countries’ presidents.”

“The action was enough to prompt President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico to consider scrapping his plans to visit the White House on Tuesday, according to Mexican officials. It mattered little to them whether Mr. Trump’s order would receive congressional approval or the funding required to fulfill it.”

Meanwhile, The Hill reports Peña Nieto reaffirmed his country will not pay for a border wall.