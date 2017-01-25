Trump Poised to Reopen ‘Black Site’ Prisons

“The Trump administration is preparing a sweeping executive order that would clear the way for the C.I.A. to reopen overseas ‘black site’ prisons, like those where it detained and tortured terrorism suspects before former President Obama shut them down,” the New York Times reports.

“President Trump’s three-page draft order… would also undo many of the other restrictions on handling detainees that Mr. Obama put in place in response to policies of the Bush administration.”

“If Mr. Trump signs the draft order, he would also revoke Mr. Obama’s directive to give the International Committee of the Red Cross access to all detainees in American custody. That would be another step toward reopening secret prisons outside of the normal wartime rules established by the Geneva Conventions, although statutory obstacles would remain.”