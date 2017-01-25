Nebraska Lawmaker Resigns Before Being Booted

Embattled Nebraska state Sen. Bill Kintner (R) resigned from the legislature following months of criticism from lawmakers, constituents and Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Omaha World Herald reports.

“Kintner, who admitted last year to using a state laptop to engage in cybersex with a woman he met online, became the target of a barrage of criticism during legislative floor debate this week after he retweeted a Twitter post that appeared to make light of sexual assault.”

The Lincoln Journal Star reports Kintner made the announcement “shortly before his fellow senators were scheduled to consider resolutions to expel him.”