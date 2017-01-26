Republicans Seek Answers from Trump

“Republicans eagerly seeking answers from President Trump on how he plans to implement his agenda instead found themselves deflecting new questions Wednesday about the president’s latest controversial pronouncements,” the Washington Post reports.

“House and Senate Republicans began the week expecting specific guidance on what will replace the Affordable Care Act, how quickly taxes might get slashed and how the government will pay for a new border wall and infrastructure plan. But on Wednesday, Trump offered up a fresh set of distractions with a flurry of announcements and early-morning tweets.”

The Hill: GOP wants Trump to get in sync