Trump’s Pick for EU Ambassador Says Euro Could Fail

Ted Malloch, President Donald Trump’s likely pick for ambassador to the European Union, told the BBC that the single currency “could collapse” in the next year and a half.

Malloch also said that despite the obstacles, Britain “would gain a free trade deal well ahead of the rest of the EU and the elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany could lead to a fundamental shake-up of the union.”

Said Malloch: “I personally am not certain that there will be a European Union with which to have free trade negotiations.”