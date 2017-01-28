ISIS Will Use Trump to Recruit

Five current or former members of ISIS tell BuzzFeed that President Trump “will shorten the time it takes for us to achieve our goals.”

“One reason they cited for this optimism was Trump’s divisiveness within America, which they believed would weaken the country… ISIS also sees Trump as an ideal enemy for propaganda purposes, the former and current members of the group said, believing that his campaign’s heated rhetoric about Muslims will help the extremist group with recruitment by reinforcing its central narrative that America and the West are at war with Islam.”