Republicans Insist Refugee Ban Isn’t a Muslim Ban

“President Trump’s order to temporarily halt admission to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries is not a Muslim ban, Republicans in Congress, including aides to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-WI),” the Washington Post reports.

“Ryan was among the first lawmakers on Friday to back Trump’s order, which would prevent anyone from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya from traveling to the U.S. for 90 days. The order contains an exception for religious minorities, meaning it effectively applies only to Muslims.”

Just a year ago, the Washington Post notes that Vice President Mike Pence had called Trump’s proposal to ban all Muslims from entering the United States “offensive and unconstitutional.”