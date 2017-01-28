Trump’s Unreality Show

New York Times: “As a businessman, Donald Trump was a serial fabulist whose biggest-best boasts about everything he touched routinely crumbled under the slightest scrutiny. As a candidate, Mr. Trump was a magical realist who made fantastical claims punctuated by his favorite verbal tic: ‘Believe me.'”

“Yet even jaded connoisseurs of Oval Office dissembling were astonished over the last week by the torrent of bogus claims that gushed from President Trump during his first days in office.”

Politifact notes Trump got 12 things wrong in his first network interview since taking office.