Giuliani Says Trump Wanted a ‘Legal’ Muslim Ban

Rudy Giuliani told Fox News that Donald Trump came to him for guidance on implementing a so-called “Muslim ban” and from that, he helped construct the controversial order crippling international travel from predominantly Muslim countries, the New York Daily News reports.

“The ex-NYC mayor said he pitched the ban, not as a religious prohibition, but one focused on danger.

Said Giuliani: “I’ll tell you the whole history of it. When he first announced it, he said ‘Muslim ban.’ He called me up, he said ‘put a commission together, show me the right way to do it, legally.'”