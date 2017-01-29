Trump Administration Defies Judge’s Order

“A federal judge in New York blocked deportations nationwide late Saturday of those detained on entry to the United States after an executive order from President Trump targeted citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries,” the Washington Post reports.

“Minutes after the judge’s ruling in New York, another came in Alexandria when U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema issued a temporary restraining order to block for seven days the removal of any green-card holders being detained at Dulles International Airport.”

“Several hours after the judicial rulings, the Department of Homeland Security said it would continue to implement Trump’s executive order.”