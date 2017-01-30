Bonus Quote of the Day

“To the best of my knowledge, both Nicolae Ceaușescu and Robert Mugabe have been entertained by Her Majesty the Queen, and I think most Members would concede that it is our duty and the right thing to do to make preparations now for receiving our friend, our partner, the leader of a long-established great democracy and our most important ally.”

— British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, quoted by the Press Association, defending the invitation to President Trump to speak to the House of Commons.