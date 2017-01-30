Officials Worry Terrorism Defenses Are Being Weakened

“Though cast as measures meant to make the country safe, the Trump administration’s moves during its first week in office are more likely to weaken the counterterrorism defenses the United States has erected over the past 16 years, several current and former U.S. officials said,” the Washington Post reports.

“Through inflammatory rhetoric and hastily drawn executive orders, the administration has alienated allies, including Iraq, provided propaganda fodder to terrorist networks that frequently portray U.S. involvement in the Middle East as a religious crusade, and endangered critical cooperation from often-hidden U.S. partners — whether the leader of a mosque in an American suburb or the head of a Middle East intelligence service.”

Meanwhile, another Washington Post piece notes that Trump and his aides “keep justifying the entry ban by citing attacks it couldn’t have prevented.”