Either Way Trump Will Be Roasted

No one is sure if the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner will go on as planned this year, but Samantha Bee is organizing a counter-event that will take place in Washington on April 29, the same night as the more famous dinner, the New York Times reports.

“This alternative gala, which is being called ‘Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner’ and is expected to be announced officially on Monday, will be at the Willard Hotel. Ms. Bee said that it was not an attempt to comment on or compete with that other, better-known banquet, but a night to include jokes about Mr. Trump that she and like-minded comedians want to make.”