Kasich to Offer a Different Path

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) “is publishing a book this spring that outlines his vision for an America based on tolerance and inclusion, which is expected to draw sharp contrasts with the state of the country under President Trump,” the Washington Post reports.

“The book, titled Two Paths: America Divided or United, builds upon the themes of Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign, when he unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination. Kasich delivered an uplifting, Reaganesque speech ahead of the New York primary entitled “Two Paths,” which was widely interpreted as an attack on Trump, then the front-runner.”