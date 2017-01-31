Trump Picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to be a Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

New York Times: “If confirmed, Judge Gorsuch would restore the 5-to-4 split between liberals and conservatives on the court, handing Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, 80, who votes with both blocs, the swing vote.”

Politico: “Gorsuch is a favorite of legal conservatives because he has sharply questioned a three-decade old legal precedent that many on the right believe has given too much power to the regulatory state.”