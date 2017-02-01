Democrats Boycott Vote on Trump’s EPA Pick

“Senate Democrats boycotted a committee vote on President Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, preventing the GOP from moving his confirmation forward,” The Hill reports.

“None of the Democrats on the Environment and Public Works panel, led by Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), went into the meeting room, depriving the committee of the two minority party members it requires for a quorum to vote on Scott Pruitt.”

Democrats tried to same tactic with the Senate Finance Committee, forcing the GOP to suspend the rules to allow a vote.