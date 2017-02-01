Tillerson Confirmed as Secretary of State

The U.S. Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as President Trump’s secretary of state, “filling a key spot on the Republican’s national security team despite concerns about the former Exxon Mobil Corp chief executive officer’s ties to Russia,” Reuters reports.

“In the vote, 56 senators backed Tillerson, and 43 voted no. The tally was largely along party lines, with every Republican favoring Tillerson, along with four members of the Democratic caucus, Senators Heidi Heitkamp, Joe Manchin and Mark Warner as well as Angus King, an independent.”