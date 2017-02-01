White House Puts Iran ‘on Notice’

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said that President Donald Trump’s administration is “officially putting Iran on notice,” and senior administration officials later refused to rule out military action against the Islamic Republic, Politico reports.

Senior administration officials said Iran’s “highly provocative” behavior, including a recent missile test, “is a destabilizing factor in the region” and promised a response. The administration is considering “a large number of options” to address Iran, but refused to say whether military action is among them.