How Trump Kept His Supreme Court Pick Secret

Washington Post: “After receiving the president’s call, Gorsuch and his wife traveled to a neighbor’s house in Boulder, Colo. They were met by a team of lawyers from the White House Counsel’s Office, who briefed the judge on the announcement plans for Tuesday and helped him prepare for the frenzy that would come.”

“The White House aides ferried Gorsuch down a quiet farm road to the airport, where they boarded a military jet for the flight to Joint Base Andrews, just outside of Washington… The judge and his wife stayed in Washington on Monday night at a private residence before visiting the White House on Tuesday, prior to the announcement.”