Bannon Will Test Populist Message in 2018

“Well before President Trump’s inauguration, his top adviser Steve Bannon met with a few top-tier donors — the kind of donors capable of writing million-dollar checks,” BuzzFeed reports.

“The message, according to two sources with knowledge of the conversations, was that Bannon wants to use the 2018 midterm elections as the arena to test the political clout of Trump’s populist message.”

“The former chairman of far-right news website Breitbart was light on specifics and didn’t say which 2018 Senate races he had in mind… But he encouraged donors to starting giving to the outside entity created by Trump allies that was still taking shape at the time.”