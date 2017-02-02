Most Disapprove of Trump’s Executive Orders

Gallup: “Trump is not enjoying the type of honeymoon that the American public accorded his predecessors in their first weeks in office. Trump’s initial job approval rating was the lowest in Gallup history, and a majority of Americans continue to disapprove of the job he is doing. No other president going back to Dwight Eisenhower had majority disapproval in his first several months in office. A majority of Americans, in similar fashion, disapprove of several of the high-visibility executive actions Trump has taken within his first 10 days in the White House.”