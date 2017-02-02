Quote of the Day

“We had tremendous success on The Apprentice. And when I ran for president, I had to leave the show. That’s when I knew for sure that I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster… And I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings, OK?”

— President Trump, quoted by the Washington Post, at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Schwarzenegger put out a pretty good response.