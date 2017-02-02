GOP Foreign Policy Elders Worry About Trump

“Fear is spreading among the Republican Party’s foreign policy heavyweights that President Trump’s inexperience and quick temper could permanently damage long-standing alliances and undercut America’s standing in the world,” McClatchy reports.

“After spending eight years criticizing former President Barack Obama’s foreign policy as feckless and insufficiently protective of America’s friends around the globe, many senior Republican lawmakers and foreign policy experts are worried that Trump is making matters worse after reportedly speaking harshly with the leaders of both Mexico and Australia.”

Politico: “Trump is sowing diplomatic chaos around the world just two weeks into his presidency, as he feuds with world leaders and defends an unpredictable style that has alarmed friends and foes alike.”