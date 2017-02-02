Trump Backs Two-State Solution In Israel

“The White House warned Israel — in a surprising statement — to cease settlement announcements that are “unilateral” and ‘undermining’ of President Trump’s effort to forge Middle East peace,” a senior administration official told the Jerusalem Post.

“For the first time, the administration confirmed that Trump is committed to a comprehensive two-state solution to the Israeli- Palestinian conflict negotiated between the parties.”

The New York Times says the White House clarified the administration “has not taken an official position on settlement activity,” but said Trump would discuss the issue with Netanyahu when they meet Feb. 15.