Iran Shrugs Off ‘Inexperienced’ President

President Trump and Iran “traded sharp statements Thursday, with Trump amplifying warnings over Tehran’s missile tests and a top adviser to Iran’s leader saying it was not the first time an ‘inexperienced person has threatened’ his country,” the Washington Post reports.

New York Times: “The hostile statements have raised tensions between Iran and the United States to their highest levels since the signing of the nuclear deal in 2015. Some analysts said they worried that the harsh words could further escalate hostilities, and even precipitate a military confrontation, if Iran tests America with another missile launch.”