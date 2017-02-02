No Sign of Melania

“President Trump and his wife, Melania, have not been seen together in public since the inauguration nearly two weeks ago – indeed, there are doubts the two have been together in private since then — reviving speculation about the first lady’s role,” RealClearPolitics reports.

“There were no public sightings of Melania Trump at the White House last weekend – although a pool report noted an Ivanka Trump appearance then in the West Wing. White House staff didn’t respond to repeated inquiries from RealClearPolitics as to when the couple were last together.”