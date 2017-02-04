Protestors Pledge to Follow Trump Everywhere

Washington Post: “Having sought to create unprecedented disruption in Washington, his critics will now seek to bring unprecedented disruption to his life as president — including demonstrations that follow him when he travels and protests that will dog his businesses even when he doesn’t.”

“Already this week, Trump — the most unpopular new president in modern times — canceled a trip to the Harley-Davidson factory in Milwaukee, where local groups had planned to protest his appearance; the White House said the protests were not the reason for the cancellation. And, around the business empire that Trump still owns, his critics treat each location as an avatar for the president.”