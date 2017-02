President Trump gave an interview to Bill O’Reilly of Fox News in which he commented on Russian president Vladimir Putin:

TRUMP: “I do respect him, but I respect a lot of people. That doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him.” O’REILLY: “But, he is a killer.” TRUMP: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

The interview will air just before the Super Bowl.