Alone in the White House

New York Times: “Cloistered in the White House, he now has little access to his fans and supporters — an important source of feedback and validation — and feels increasingly pinched by the pressures of the job and the constant presence of protests, one of the reasons he was forced to scrap a planned trip to Milwaukee last week. For a sense of what is happening outside, he watches cable, both at night and during the day — too much in the eyes of some aides — often offering a bitter play-by-play of critics like CNN’s Don Lemon.”

“Until the past few days, Mr. Trump was telling his friends and advisers that he believed the opening stages of his presidency were going well… But his opinion has begun to change with a relentless parade of bad headlines.”