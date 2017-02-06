Melania Trump Sues Again for Defamation

Melania Trump filed her third defamation suit against the Mail Online over an August 2016 article that ​accused her of having once been a prostitute, arguing for the first time that it ruin​ed her “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to cash in on the presidency, the New York Post reports.

From the lawsuit: “Plaintiff had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person…to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world.”