Obamacare Replacement May Not Be Ready Until 2018

President Trump said the process for coming up with a replacement for the Affordable Care Act could stretch into 2018, a longer time frame than he previously indicated, Bloomberg reports.

Said Trump: “Maybe it’ll take till some time into next year, but we are certainly going to be in the process. I would like to say by the end of the year, at least the rudiments, but we should have something within the year and the following year.”

NPR: “Suddenly, people are more in favor of the Affordable Care Act than are against it.”