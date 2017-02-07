A Race for the Fringes

Jim VandeHei: “Trump appears incapable of — and completely disinterested in — toning down his rhetoric or actions. In fact, his advisers believe Democrats are falling into their trap with radical reactions they believe will cost them in 2018 and the base of voters who elected Trump. They WANT to radicalize both sides. And Congressional Republicans, a very conservative bunch to begin with, will have every reason to support Trump, even when they don’t want to. In off year elections, with fewer people voting, older, white voters (Trump’s base) are even more important than presidential election years. Republicans won’t want to cross them.”