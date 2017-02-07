Conservatives Make New Push to Repeal Health Law

“Conservative Republicans, worried about growing voices within the party advising or accepting a slower pace for repealing the Affordable Care Act, are redoubling their push to speed the GOP’s long-desired goal,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“President Trump on Sunday became the latest top Republican to sound cautious notes about the party’s ability to rapidly repeal large swaths of the 2010 health law… The remarks reflected the unforgiving congressional math hamstringing the Republican efforts.”

“But the party’s thin congressional margins can also be undone by conservative lawmakers, particularly in the House, where the right-leaning House Freedom Caucus represents a 40-strong contingent. Conservatives see sweeping away the law as an essential first step to hammering out a far-reaching alternative.”