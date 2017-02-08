Bentley Expected to Pick Strange for Senate Seat

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) is strongly leaning toward picking Attorney General Luther Strange to replace Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) after his expected confirmation to become United States Attorney General, Politico reports.

“One possible advantage of appointing Strange, this operative said, is that Bentley — who has been implicated in a tawdry sex scandal and was under an impeachment investigation by the state legislature — gets to appoint a new attorney general who might be less inclined to prosecute him.”