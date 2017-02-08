Yemen Pulls Permission for U.S. Antiterror Missions

“Angry at the civilian casualties incurred last month in the first commando raid authorized by President Trump, Yemen has withdrawn permission for the United States to run Special Operations ground missions against suspected terrorist groups in the country,” the New York Times reports.

“While the White House continues to insist that the attack was a ‘success’ — a characterization it repeated on Tuesday — the suspension of commando operations is a setback for Mr. Trump, who has made it clear he plans to take a far more aggressive approach against Islamic militants.”