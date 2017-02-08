Trump Has Awkward Call with French President

President Trump spent much of a recent phone call with French President Francois Hollande “veering off into rants about the U.S. getting shaken down by other countries,” Politico reports.

Said one official: “It was a difficult conversation, because he talks like he’s speaking publicly. It’s not the usual way heads of state speak to each other. He speaks with slogans and the conversation was not completely organized.”

The Week: Aides and staffers are reportedly leaking about Trump out of genuine alarm.