Conway’s Husband Could Be Next Solicitor General

“Chuck Cooper, the conservative Supreme Court litigator, is withdrawing his name from consideration to be the next solicitor general, opening the door for the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway to be appointed to the role,” Politico reports.

“Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George T. Conway, has been reported as the other finalist being considered for the role… Conway, a partner at the New York City law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, is perhaps best known for the behind-the-scenes role he played in the Paula Jones saga during Bill Clinton’s presidency – it was Conway who, along with a small cadre of elite lawyers, wrote Jones’ successful appeal to the Supreme Court, which set the legal precedent allowing a sitting president to be sued in civil court.”