Member Bonus: 12 Political Book Summaries

0 Comments

An exciting bonus for Political Wire members: We’ve added a library of 12 political book summaries from our friends at Capitol Reader. Each summary is 8-12 pages long and reviews the key points of each book.

If you’re logged in, you can download these summaries immediately.

If you’re not yet a member, join for just $5 a month or $50 annually.

Thanks for your support!

FavoriteLoadingSave to Favorites