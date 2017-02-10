Trump Vexed By White House Leaks

“The White House is probing ongoing leaks of President Trump’s private conversations with foreign leaders, including a report Thursday that he criticized a 2011 U.S.-Russia nuclear arms treaty during last month’s call with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin,” the Washington Post reports.

Said White House press secretary Sean Spicer: “We’re looking into the situation, and it’s very concerning… the idea that you can’t have a conversation without that information getting out. . . . We’re trying to conduct serious business on behalf of the country.”

A senior administration official tells the Wall Street Journal that Trump has been bothered by the leaks, which the White House finds “very concerning.”