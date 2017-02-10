Trump Told Democrats ‘Pocahontas’ Is Face of the Party

President Trump taunted Democrats by telling them “Pocahontas is now the face of your party” — his insult of choice for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — during a meeting with senators earlier this week, sources told CNN.

“The sources said the Warren moment came up in the context of the Trump’s impromptu analysis of the state of the Democratic Party. Trump made his comments in what appeared to be a reference to Warren’s criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his confirmation process. Her comments prompted Republicans to invoke an arcane rule to cut her off.”