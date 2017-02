Franken Says GOP Senators Are Concerned About Trump

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) told Bill Maher that his Republican Senate colleagues privately express “great concern” about President Trump’s temperament.

Said Franken: “Well, there’s a range in what they’ll say, and some will say that he’s not right mentally. And some are harsher.”

He added: “No, no. That’s not fair. That was cheap. There are some who I guess don’t talk to me.”