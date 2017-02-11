Conway Gets Her Own Chief of Staff

“Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump and one of the most visible figures in the administration, is expanding her operation inside the White House by hiring a veteran congressional staffer as her chief of staff,” the Washington Post reports.

“By hiring a chief of staff of her own, Conway is asserting and perhaps growing her influence in the White House, where a coterie of top advisers have been competing for Trump’s ear and over the shape of his agenda.”

